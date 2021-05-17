Court

The Hohoe Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to Henry Deditey, a retired teacher, for building without a development permit.

Deditey pleaded not guilty to the charge and would reappear on June 4, this year.

Madam Edith Lucy Dzormeku, the presiding judge, granted the bail in the sum of GH¢3,000 with two sureties.

The sureties are to be justified and “are to be of substance.”

Prosecuting, Mr Frank Azila-Gbettor, the Chief Environmental Health Assistant at the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, told the Court that the accused was a retired teacher and resided at Hohoe.

He said on February 6, 2019, the Hohoe Municipal Development Control Task force, on official duty to check development projects in the town, visited Gbi Atabu, off the Fodome road.

The Task Force realised that the accused was putting up a dwelling place on a marshy area, which was zoned for agricultural use.

Mr Azila-Gbettor said Deditey was asked to stop work and produce a permit within two weeks but he refused.

He said on November 18, 2019, the Task force went back to the site and asked the workers to stop work, in addition to a final stop work warning notice issued to the accused, but the accused refused and continued building.

The Prosecutor said anytime there was a downpour, the whole area got flooded posing a risk to life and property.

He prayed the Court to put an injunction on the construction until the case was determined.

Mr Azila-Gbettor also pleaded the Court to compel the accused to demolish the structure from the marshy area to promote agricultural production.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleCommunity Participation Crucial For Larval Source Management Implementation
Next articleCOVID-19, wrong perceptions hampering adherence to Safety Protocols
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here