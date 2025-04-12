Retirees Urged to Form Consultancy Firms

A private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has welcomed President John Mahama’s directive to suspend contract extensions for retirees and urged skilled public servants to establish private consultancy firms.

Speaking on TV3’s The Key Points on April 12, Kpebu said this approach would allow experienced professionals to continue contributing while freeing up positions for younger workers. “Go and set up in the private sector. You can create consultancy firms; the government can still engage your services,” he said.

Former Asante Akim North MP Andy Appiah‑Kubi stressed that the law clearly mandates retirement at age 60 and that any continuation beyond that must follow due process. He noted on the same programme that there is no need for debate over the policy, but that those seeking to remain in service should provide adequate justification and obtain formal approval.

Thomas Musah Tanko, General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, agreed that institutional memory is vital but argued that continuity can be ensured through either a two‑year extension or consultancy engagements. He called for comprehensive dialogue on the new policy to address governance and succession planning in the civil service.

Labour expert Austin Gamey added his support for the suspension, describing the previous contract‑extension system as an abuse that deprived young people of employment opportunities. He urged organised labour to focus on mentoring and training the next generation rather than prolonging retirees’ tenure.

The policy comes amid renewed violence in Bawku, where clashes on April 10 between police and local youth reportedly left several dead or injured and saw the private residence of MP Mahama Ayariga set ablaze. President Mahama condemned the unrest and emphasised that “nobody gains from this conflict and insecurities”.

Speaking at the Ghana Military Academy’s graduation parade on April 11, the President reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the Otumfuo‑led mediation process. He noted that the Asantehene would resume peace talks next week upon his return from abroad, describing the initiative as the best route to lasting stability in the enclave.

Under the Labour Act 651 of 2003, public sector workers must retire at age 60, with only the mining sector set at 55. Balancing the preservation of expert knowledge with the need to open opportunities for a growing pool of unemployed graduates will require clear consultancy frameworks and robust succession planning.

Successful implementation of the policy will depend on structured dialogue among stakeholders and the establishment of mechanisms that harness retirees’ expertise without undermining youth employment prospects.