Retraction And Apology RE: “RESTORING PEACE, LAW AND TRADITION IN AOWIN”

The Management of Supreme Newspaper, wholly retracts our publication on the back of a press conference addressed by Nana Kwame Nkansah II (aka Mr. Louis Yamoah) on Friday the 23rd of May, 2025 on the above topic.

The press statement contained inaccurate and misleading allegations about Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III, Omanhene of the Aowin Traditional Area and President of the Aowin Traditional Council, known in private life as Mr. Thomas Antwi-Agyei.

We failed to independently verify the allegations.

Upon a review, we acknowledge that the claims made were unfounded and erroneous, and we deeply regret any harm caused to Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III as a result of our publication.

We offer our unreserved and sincere apology to Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III for any distress, reputational damage, or inconvenience caused. It was never our intention to misrepresent facts or cause harm.

We assure Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III that as part of this retraction, we have taken steps to remove the defamatory publication from our digital platforms.

We undertake to cease and desist from any further publication, and commit to responsible journalism and to ensure greater diligence in our reporting moving forward.