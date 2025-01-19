Retraction And Apology To Suhununu Mahama Arizini

On Friday June 13, 2024, Newsghana.com.gh published a story titled, “British-Ghanaian citizen Suhununu Mahama Arizini runs away with UK investors’ money”, which made reference to Suhununu Mahama Arizini.

The said publication is hereby retracted in its entirety as all the information contained therein which made reference to Suhununu Mahama Arizini are untrue based a letter containing new information made available to us by Suhununu Mahama Arizini’s lawyers.

The said publication has since been pulled down.

We sincerely apologize publishing the above news story and hereby tender our unreserved apology to Suhununu Mahama Arizini for any inconvenience which the publication must have caused to his impeccable image and character.

