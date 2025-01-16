Retraction and Apology: VGIL Story

NewsGhana wishes to issue a formal retraction and apology regarding the article published on December 23, 2024, titled “Volta Ghana Investment Company Limited under scrutiny for allegedly selling lands under litigation.”

Upon further review, it has come to our attention that the article contained inaccuracies and unverified claims that have misrepresented the activities and reputation of Volta Ghana Investment Company Limited (VGIL). We deeply regret any harm caused to the company’s reputation and standing as a respected real estate entity in Ghana.

Retraction of Claims

Scrutiny Allegations: The claim that VGIL is “under scrutiny” implied regulatory or criminal investigations. We acknowledge that this was misleading and unsupported by evidence.

Litigation Assertions: The article suggested that VGIL was selling lands under litigation. We now understand that land litigation is a common aspect of real estate in Ghana and does not inherently indicate wrongdoing.

Validity of Titles: The assertion that VGIL’s land titles had been rendered “legally invalid” was incorrect. We recognize that VGIL’s titles remain valid and enforceable.

Interview Misrepresentation: We inaccurately attributed statements to a VGIL representative, which were neither verified nor reflective of VGIL’s position.

Public Apology

We unreservedly apologize to VGIL, its Managing Director, and the broader public for publishing misleading information that questioned VGIL’s integrity and professional operations. It was never our intention to cause harm or tarnish the reputation of a company with a long-standing track record in the real estate sector.

Commitment to Integrity

As a media organization, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of journalistic ethics. This incident has highlighted lapses in our editorial processes, and we are taking immediate steps to ensure more thorough fact-checking and verification in future reporting.

We sincerely apologize to Volta Ghana Investment Company Limited and reaffirm our commitment to providing accurate and balanced news.

Editor-in-Chief

NewsGhana