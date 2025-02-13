RETRACTION AND APOLOGY

We wish to unreservedly retract and apologize for the publication of our recent news article titled “US$60M Scandal Rocks Ghana’s Mining Sector – MIIF CEO Accused of Cover-Up and Corruption.”

Upon further review and verification, we acknowledge that the claims made against Ms. Justina Nelson, the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF), were inaccurate and misleading.

Our reporting did not fully reflect the facts and may have unfairly misrepresented her actions and intentions.

We deeply regret any distress or reputational harm this publication may have caused Ms. Nelson.

It was not our intention to undermine her integrity or professional conduct in handling matters related to Ghana’s mining sector.

We acknowledge that Ms. Nelson acted within the law per her response to the request made by the whistleblower and that our reporting failed to provide a balanced and objective account of the situation.

We sincerely apologize for any confusion, misunderstanding, or damage our article may have caused to her and the Minerals Income and Investment Fund.

As a responsible media outlet, we remain committed to upholding ethical journalism and ensuring accuracy in our reporting.

Moving forward, we will take necessary measures to prevent such misrepresentations and to verify all claims with due diligence.

Once again, we extend our sincere apologies to Ms. Justina Nelson and any other parties affected by our publication.

[Prosper Kay]

[13/02/2025]