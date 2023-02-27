Retraction of Publications and Apology to Prof. Mawuto Avoke, Dr. Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie and co.

On February 11, 2023, we published an opinion article purportedly written and sent to us for publication by one Tijani Tijani with contact Number 0578716321

The opinion articles titled “Concerned UEW Staff Writes: Criminal Activities Under the Guise of Reconciliation At UEW” made allegations against certain individuals namely Prof. Mawuto Avoke, Dr. Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie, and co., particularly regarding Criminal Activities.

The University of Education, Winneba have brought to our attention, the fact that the allegations against them as contained in the publications are not only false, but sponsored to tarnish their image.

Although, opinion articles are solely the views of the writer and does not necessarily reflect our views or that of any of our associates, we have taken it upon ourselves to accept responsibility for the errors contained in the publications.

In this light, we tender an unreserved apology to Prof. Mawuto Avoke, Dr. Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie and co. for the information contained in the publication and the damages it may have cause to their reputation and personality.

We also want to use this opportunity to apologise to other individuals that were mentioned in the publications who may also have been falsely accused in the opinion articles.

Although, none of these individuals save the three persons earlier mentioned approached us to denounce the allegations made against them in the publications, we find it expedient to also issue an apology to them since the denial of the allegations by University of Education, Winneba.

The publications in questions have been taken down and deleted from our database

We are very sorry for any inconveniences caused

Signed:

Prosper Agbenyega – Editor