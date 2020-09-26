“The Return Conversations,’ a pivotal part of the “Beyond the Return” project is set to premiere with a virtual Masterclass on September 30.

The conversation, on the theme, ‘Black stories matter; forging collaborations for the development of Ghana’s creative industry, would feature industry players from the U.S.A. and Ghana who would share information and knowledge and create opportunities to discuss collaborative efforts.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Friday in Accra, it said the panel for the conversation would be moderated by Professor Eleanor Earl, a film and television content producer, entrepreneur, and educator and Ivy Prosper, a Media Professional and Social Media Manager with the ‘Beyond the Return’ Secretariat.

It said the programme which is being coordinated by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in conjunction with the Creative Arts Council and TheBridgeZone, intends to focus on key areas in the creative industry including; fashion ,art, music, animation, gaming, and film.

“These are all industries, where Ghana’s creative arts community seeks to build and develop in ways that could help them reach audiences across Africa and beyond its borders.”

It said “these conversations are relevant right now especially as the spotlight on telling stories from the Black and African perspective is increasingly important in these times. As more people from the diaspora are looking for ways to collaborate with continental Africans, having conversations like this is the first step,”

According to the release it would be the first of a series of conversations between Ghanaians and the African diaspora on topics that came up during last year’s successful ‘Year of Return’ campaign.

“We are building on the success and the feedback we gathered last year. “It is important for Black people to tell their own stories. We want to help bridge the gap in creativity between Ghana and the United States.”

It said the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, would deliver a statement during the event. “As the sector minister, her presence solidifies the importance of such an event when it comes to building Ghana’s creative industry and finding ways to collaborate with the diaspora communities who bring skills and knowledge that can be shared.”

Panelists include; Actor and Producer, Lamman Rucker, President of Production for the Narrative Film Group, Shelby Stone, former NBA Star and Entrepreneur, Baron Davis, Fashion Designer and Interior Design Consultant Etu Evans, Music Mogul, Film Producer and Investor, Vassal Benford III, CEO of Prolific Media Holdings LLC, R.J. Bucaria, Project Manager for Digital Entertainment and Media for the Georgia Dept. of Economic Development, Asante Bradford, Celebrity Hair Stylist, Philonese West and Award-Winning Producer, Director and Writer Chris Roland.

“The programme would be broadcast worldwide on social media channels for ‘Beyond the Return’, (@beyondthereturn) and Ghana Tourism Authority, (@ghanatourismauthority), and locally on Hitz FM 103.9, and guests would participate in a live Q&A session that would take place in Ghana.

The ‘Beyond the Return’ Secretariat office could be contacted for more information by email at [email protected]