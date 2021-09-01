Return of Weekly Series Showcasing African Hip Hop Culture

What’s Good Networks and REVOLT announced the second iteration of What’s Good Africa, a weekly unscripted lifestyle series exploring all aspects of Hip Hop culture in Africa.

Created by What’s Good Networks, Season 2 is co-produced by What’s Good Networks and its affiliate production studio Ark House Productions in association with REVOLT. This incredible new season will feature episodes exploring Ghana’s bustling music, fashion, food and art scenes.

Hosted by broadcast personality and actor Alex Kwesi Crassie, who will also serve as Executive Producer, and singer and songwriter Enam, the highly-anticipated second season of What’s Good Africa will premiere on REVOLT on Wednesday, September 8th. Featuring exclusive appearances from rappers Kweku Smoke, Yaw tog, Kofi Jamar and Obibini, Afrobeats artists; Stonebwoy, Worlasi, Epixode, Efya, KiDi, Adina, Akiyana, and Afro Roots Reggae artist Rocky Dawuni, men’s luxury fashion designer Senyo Foli, renowned sculptural artist Nanoff, and more, this new season will showcase Ghana’s leading musicians, artists, influencers, and local change makers to further carry out What’s Good Networks and REVOLT’s dedication to showcasing the global influence of Hip Hop culture.

“With Black culture driving global culture, REVOLT is committed to expanding globally both in terms of footprint and storytelling,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT,” adding, “We are committed to telling stories from across the Black diaspora, and are excited to welcome back What’s Good Africa through our content partnership with What’s Good Networks.”

“No matter where you go in the world, Hip Hop and music culture constantly bring people together,” said Alex Kwesi Crassie, Co-Founder and CEO of Ark House Productions. “I’m super excited to partner with What’s Good Networks and join What’s Good Africa as a host and Executive Producer. This second season is going to be one you don’t want to miss.” Ark House Production is a Johannesburg/Accra based production company co-founded by Alex Kwesi Crassie and Executive Producer, Mandy Mpungose.

Season 2 episodes will additionally include content surrounding the popular Afrochella festival, local Ghanaian street food markets, nightlife, club scenes and more to further highlight Hip Hop culture in Ghana.

The second season of What’s Good Africa will premiere on REVOLT’s linear TV channel on Wednesday, September 8th at 9:30pm EST with new consecutive episodes airing every Wednesday for ten total episodes. African TV partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are dedicated to sharing compelling stories about the African culture, and partnering with REVOLT again will further carry out that mission,” said Tilomai Ponder, CEO and co-founder of What’s Good Networks. “We are honored to showcase Ghana’s dynamic talent, and the second season of What’s Good Africa will enable viewers to explore the Ghanaian lifestyle in a cultural and relatable way.”

Season one featured What’s Good Africa: Kenya Edition produced in partnership with Nairobi based affiliate production studio, What’s Good Media. Kenya Editions are on-going, having aired the third Kenya Edition with a fourth Kenya Edition in pre-production. Additional Seasons are planned with new host countries to be announced soon.