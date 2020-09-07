Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Acquah has signed a four-year deal with Croatian top-flight side Lokomotiva Zagreb.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate sealed the move this weekend as a free agent after parting ways with Austrian side, SV Reid in August.

The 23-year-old who arrived in Europe in 2016 from Liberty Professionals, has spent the majority of the past four years in Austria.

He was contracted to LASK, having joined from KV Mechelen in Belgium. However, Acquah wasn’t given opportunities at LASK.

The club loaned out three times to KF Tirana in Albania, DAC Dunajska Streda B in Slovakia and Austria’s TSV Hartberg respectively.

He finally departed LASK for SV Reid last summer and after one season, has left the club.

The defensive midfielder has made a total of 64 appearances since arriving in Europe. He has scored one goal assisted two.

He will be hoping for a better time in Croatia as he aims to play in top European leagues.