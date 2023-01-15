Rev. Ababagre urges Christians to let their calling impact lives

Reverend Father Camillos Baba Ababagre, Parish Priest of the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Bolgatanga, has called on Christians to let their gifts from God impact the lives of the people around them.

“Our calling to do the work of God is to impact mankind. We must not necessarily need to be great people to impact lives.”

Rev. Ababagre, who preached the sermon, emphasised on the need for christians to impact lives with the little gifts they received from God, and said, “don’t throw gifts at people, give with pure, clean and fulfilling heart and God will appreciate you and reward you for your gift.”

The Parish Priest, who preached on the theme: ‘You are called to do God’s work,” urged the congregation to ensure that “whatever opportunity you find yourself, know that you are called to serve God. No matter our status, and social standing, we are called to serve, and we must serve unconditionally to the glory of God”.

Rev. Ababagre reminded Christians to eschew immaterial excuses when there are opportunities for them to serve. “Excuses Jeremiah gave are similar to the ones we encounter in our daily lives today. But remember that God makes every christian an instrument for his works.”

He said Jesus called people to himself to announce the good news to humankind, citing the call of Peter and Simon, who were from poor home and urged members of the congregation not to deny themselves, the opportunity to get closer to God by framing hampering excuses.

He added, “Paul (Saul) got to his turning point after series of persecutions of God’s faithful people. Let your turning point be for God’s work.”