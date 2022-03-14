Rev Ababagre Urges Christians To Surrender To God During Lent

Reverend Camillus Ababagre, the Parish Priest of the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Bolgatanga, has called on Christians of the Catholic faith to surrender their lives to Jesus Christ and be sincere in their relationship with Him.

“Surrendering your life to Jesus completely is not about claiming you go to church all the time, you are a communicant, baptised, and consistent with payment of tithe and other church obligations,” he said.

“Surrendering is about rejecting evil and any other thing related to it, accepting to get rid of sin in our lives and to allow Jesus to absolutely take control of our lives”.

“Lent is meant to offer ourselves to Christ and reject anything evil, strengthen our relationship with God and man and abstain from our old wrong ways and take up the new charge to be obedient to Christ and care for our fellow beings”.

The Minister reminded the congregation that as Christians they should strive to be honest, sincere and dedicated to the service of Christ and humanity.

He warned them to be wary of the things of the world and avoid getting interested in enjoying the pain of their fellow beings.

“We cannot go through this 40 days of abstinence and not see any change in our lives.”

He, therefore, called on Christians to observe the Lent period with whole heartedness, pray for the nations and leadership of the world for peace, and for the wisdom to lead.

