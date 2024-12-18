Rev. Abel Damina Criticizes Financial Exploitation in Modern Christianity, Rejects Seed Sowing Doctrine

Rev. Abel Damina, senior pastor of Power Chapel, delivered a sharp critique of modern Christian practices during an appearance on the Honest Brunch podcast, hosted by Nedu Wazobia.

Known for his outspoken stance against the financial manipulation he perceives in contemporary churches, Damina used the platform to challenge widely accepted practices such as seed sowing and tithing, accusing pastors of distorting the gospel for personal financial gain.

Damina, who has long been a vocal critic of financial exploitation within religious circles, argued that these practices are not grounded in biblical teachings. He took particular issue with the concept of seed sowing, describing it as a concept hijacked by pastors to manipulate vulnerable followers into making financial contributions. “Seed sowing is not a biblical principle,” Damina asserted, emphasizing that the gospel’s true message is one of salvation, not a mechanism for financial exploitation.

For Damina, the central tenet of Christianity is the message of Christ, which he believes has been overshadowed by an increasing focus on monetary donations. He expressed concern that many Christians are being led to believe that their financial contributions will yield spiritual rewards such as prosperity or divine favor. “The true meaning of seed sowing lies in living the gospel every day,” he explained, noting that it should not be reduced to a recurring financial transaction with pastors who offer little in the way of real spiritual guidance.

Damina went on to critique the financial motivations of some church leaders, accusing them of using seed sowing and tithing to maintain their relevance and financial stability, even if it means distorting the gospel to fit their needs. “These pastors know that the more they convince people to give, the more they fill their own pockets,” he said, calling on Christians to be more discerning when it comes to the financial demands placed on them by their churches.

The conversation also touched on the broader issue of exploitation within the church. Damina warned that the manipulation of believers is not merely a theological issue but a financial one. “It’s a cycle that feeds itself,” he remarked, adding that many pastors preach these false doctrines because they are financially invested in them. “The true gospel of Jesus Christ calls us to break free from these chains, to be vigilant, and to not let these practices define our spiritual lives.”