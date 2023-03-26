Rev Adorsu reiterates importance of Soul Winning to God’s Kingdom

Reverend Paul Morgan Adorsu, the Tema District Pastor of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has reiterated the importance of Soul Winning to God’s Kingdom.

He said God’s greatest desire was to see souls saved; adding that Soul Winning was the Great Commission Jesus gave to the Church.

Rev Adorsu said this in his homily at the GCCI Tema District Joint Service at Grace Temple in Ashaiman.

The Joint Service was attended by Congregants from the seven branches of the GCCI in the Tema District – Grace Temple, Maranatha Assembly, Mount Zion Assembly, Refuge Assembly, Tema Main Assembly, Tema New Town Assembly and Prampram Assembly.

Speaking on the topic: “The Importance of Soul Winning,” Rev Adorsu urged Christians to take up the task of world evangelism very seriously.

He warned that the devil could steal the heart of men, and that it was the light of the glorious gospel of Jesus Christ which would deliver people from the powers of darks.

Quoting from the Bible, Rev Adorsu said: “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.”

He cautioned Christians that there were difficult times ahead in the last days and therefore there was the need for them to stand firmly in the faith.

He also advised Christians not to copy the way of people with ungodly lifestyle.

The District Pastor cautioned that through modernisation, the devil was deceiving many to take them hell.

Rev Adorsu encouraged Christians to live godly lives to enable them please God.