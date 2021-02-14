Reverend Paul Morgan Adorsu, the Tema District Pastor of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has urged Christians to go into the world and win souls for Jesus Christ.

He said soul winning was a divine commandment given by Christ to all Christians, which they must keep.

Rev Adorsu made the appeal in his homily at the Celebration of Evangelism Week of GCCI Maranatha in Tema West.

Speaking on the topic “The Importance of Evangelism”, Rev Adorsu noted that God had no pleasure in the death of a sinner.

“For I (God) have no pleasure in the death of him that dieth, saith the Lord GOD: wherefore turn yourselves, and live ye,” he quotes the Bible.

He said the whole world was in darkness and that it would take Christians/Evangelists to bring the light of gospel of Christ to the world.

He urged Christians to live according to the gospel, so that their godly lives would draw others to Christ.

Rev Adorsu said those who win souls for Christ were wise and that God would reward all soul winners.

He cautioned Christians that God would bring whatever they do on this earth to judgement, whether good or bad; saying “everyone of us is going to appear before the judgement seat of Christ, so it is important for us to preach the Gospel of Christ to all people, so that they can come to the saving knowledge of God”.

He said heaven and hell were realities and that the lake of fire, which was prepared for the devil and his demons and the wicked was also a reality.

“Be mindful that there is a judgement day coming,” he stated.

Rev Adorsu also appealed to Christians to pray to God so that he would send more soul winners into the harvest field for them to win souls into the kingdom of God.

He said without Jesus there was eternal life, hence, Christians have a big task of bringing others into the eternal kingdom of God.