Rev. Amb. Raymond Annang’s Global Mission: Propagating the Gospel and Fulfilling God’s Earthly Agenda

Rev. Amb. Raymond Annang, a June 26th born, is an ordained, anointed Ghanaian man of God who operates in the office of an apostle but likes to be addressed as a Reverend Minister Reverend is a United Nations volunteer as the Global Director for Chaplaincy and Missions for the International Youth Network for UN Security Council Resolution 2250.

He is the head pastor of Holy Palace Chapel International, Ghana, and the founding president of Prayer Palace Christian Fellowship and Raymond Annang Ministries International.

In 2023, Rev. Raymond Annang received a task from God to start a new mission to mobilize the youth to prayer and partner with individuals who believe in the power of prayer and counseling and mentoring of young people. This calling is named ‘iPray’ and God answers, which is already attracting people globally and testimonies all over to the glory of God.

He is also an entrepreneur and the Co-Founder of Lisaldo Creations, Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Royal Noble Collections, and the managing director of LiSALDO Employment and Recruitment Ltd.

He developed an interest in God’s work and started preaching at a tender age but took it seriously after Junior High School, where he dedicated himself fully to the calling. To the glory of God, he has been in ministry actively for the past 12 years.

He was very frequent to prayers at Global Revival Ministries, headed by Dr. Ampiah Kwofie, where he gained the basic knowledge of the word of God and decided there was no turning back.

Through this, he got the opportunity to join the Lighthouse Chapel, Royal Family fellowship, and many other fellowships serving in Accra Ghana for over five years.

He has also preached on social media, went on street evangelism for five years, and has acquired more practical knowledge and experience in God’s work.

Rev. Amb. Raymond Annang later associated with other evangelism groups in Accra, Ghana, to enrich his experience and also shaped his Godly calling.

Rev. Amb Raymond Annang was given the opportunity to lead prayer after many years of being behind the scenes at his now Spiritual Father’s church, Miracle Winners Chapel International, headed by Prophet Alex Honest Abbey.

Prophet Alex Honest Abbey, now seeing the gifted side of him, gave him more opportunities to lead prayers and his pulpit to preach and allow the Holy Spirit to use him for his manifestation. Many more renowned men of God also gave him platforms to share the word of God and in most cases, God manifested himself through prophesy, healing, deliverance, etc

Again, he was put and is still being put on banners alongside great men and women of God to continue his work in propagating the Kingdom of God.

Through the journey of Rev. Amb. Raymond Annangʼs spiritual growth, he has been blessed with some men of God who from his first encounter with them, have been a guide and contributed in many ways to his growth in ministry.

A few of such individuals are Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned international televangelist and founding president of Worldwide Miracle Outreach International, Dr. Abraham Lamptey of Believes House Of Worship International Apostle Ben Adjei Duncan of Global Revival Ministries La Branch, the list can go on, and on to the glory of God.

Institutions / Association Membership

Raymond Annang is a proud member of the following organizations: the Fashion Industry Association of Ghana, the International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, and Shepherd to Shepherd network of clergy.

Honours and Awards

Raymond Annang was honoured as “Best Volunteer among his peers with the iynunscr2250.

Personal life

Raymond Annang, was born in Accra-Ghana, to the late Mr. Emmanuel Annang and / Madam Rosemary Torgbour.

He is happily married to his best friend and partner H.E. Rev. Mrs. Lilian S. Raymond-Annang (Addo) and blessed with a son Donald-Wealth Annang.

He attended Osu Salem JHS, and later to Young Men Christian Association to study electricals and then branched to focus on ministry full time.

He then took biblical courses in theology with Shepard to Shepherd Network of Clergy and the Holy Palace Theological School where he Studied Theology/Evangelism respectively.

He also attended the International Training Center for Diplomacy Peace and Security, where he specialised in, Diplomacy, International Affairs, and Peace and Security.

Hobbies

Praying, Boxing, Football, listening to worship songs, reading the Bible, and having fellowship with GOD.

Vision

Raymond Annangʼs vision is to become one of the greatest influential missionaries in the world.

In 10 years to come; this man of God and an entrepreneur is optimistic that he will be working with big brands to promote his Royal Noble Collections. Be a successful farmer, and real estate developer and above all, preach the word of God across the globe.

He carries the international grace by the grace of God and has traveled overseas and will continue to many more to expand God’s Kingdom by his special grace.