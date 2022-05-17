Rev. Anthony Frimpong Urges Christians To Show Love To One Another

The Reverend Fr Anthony Frimpong, the Curate at the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Tamale, has advised Christians to love one another to enjoy God’s blessings.

He said “When we think of love, it is easy to think about good feelings but real love is not dependent on feelings.”

He said love was about how deeply one felt about others and the willingness and readiness to assist in whatever form to bring smiles and trust to them.

Frimpong who was giving a homily noted that true love was doing good to people, especially the poor and the needy and expecting nothing in return.

He called on Christians to love one another to receive God’s blessings and favours.