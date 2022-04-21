Rev. Ayer preaches conflict resolution as key to peacebuilding

The Reverend Ebenezer Ayer, Head pastor of the Priesthood Worship Centre (PWC), has urged Ghanaians to resort to conflict resolution as a vital ingredient in peacebuilding to manage any conflict that might rear its head.

He said conflict resolution promotes reconciliation, welfare for the physical and spiritual wellbeing of each other, and desire to face and resolve the challenge head-on without predetermined personal positions.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on the aftermath of the Easter festivities in Tema, Rev. Ayer explained that the season must also be a tool to bring back all church members who feel offended and had stopped attending service to turn off a new leaf.

“Easter festivities should not be a season celebrated within three days and everything about it ends on Monday. We should carry the reason of the season with us throughout the year, that is the only way it will be meaningful in our lives.

“Friends who are at longer heads, broken relationships, people who have to stop the church back, Easter is the most ideal time for reconciliation,” he added.

The PWC Head Pastor said Jesus Christ had dealt with many conflict issues in the Bible, which could serve as an example for people, not only believers but all persons, irrespective of their tribe or religious persuasion.

Rev. Ayer added that one technique Jesus Christ used in solving conflict was reminding his disciples of the need to serve one another because that was a sure way of solving problems.

“Problems usually arise because of competition, but if I’m ready to serve you and you are also ready to serve me, do you think there will be any conflict? he asked.

He explained that the essence of Easter was for Jesus to fulfill his mandate as the saviour of the world and give mankind the opportunity to be forgiven and reconcile with God, therefore, Easter is not an event in the life of mankind but a process for total transformation.

“Easter should remind each and every one every day that forgiveness remains the only key for peaceful co-existence,” Rev. Ayer stated.