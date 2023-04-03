Rev Ayim says God has prepared victory for Christians

The Reverend Daniel Kwesi Ayim, Pastor in charge of the Mount Moriah Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Danfa, has assured Christians that victory awaits those who allow Christ to take control over their lives.

He said God has prepared victory for Christians so “do not allow anyone to humiliate you and divert your attention from the victoriously path.”

Rev. Ayim said this in his Palm Sunday sermon on the theme: “The Victorious Christ”.

“God will glorify you if you allow Him to dwell in you. No human being can stop what God has ordained for you”.

Basing his sermon on the biblical passage of the ‘triumphant entry’ of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem as a king riding on a colt, he said Christ had already won the battle for those who truly believed in Him.

Rev. Ayim advised Christians to be humble and emulate the virtues of Jesus the Christ, who humbled Himself even unto death.

“The Lord will save you if you allow Him to take control of your life.”

“ Hosanna, the Lord saves.”

The congregation earlier marched through the streets of Danfa waving palm fronds amidst singing and dancing to mark the biblical historical event of the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.