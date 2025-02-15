Rev. Charlotte Oduro Confirms Marital Strife: Seven Years Without Intimacy Amid Divorce Case

In a deeply personal disclosure that has captivated public attention, renowned Ghanaian relationship counselor Rev. Charlotte Oduro has revealed the profound struggles within her 16-year marriage to Apostle Solomon Oduro.

Court documents obtained by Gossips24 TV detail a union frayed by years of emotional and physical distance, with Rev. Oduro confirming the couple has not shared a bedroom for two years and abstained from sexual relations for seven.

The revelations emerged in response to a divorce petition filed by Apostle Solomon Oduro, who alleged their marriage lacked intimacy from the start, claiming they had engaged in sexual relations only 12 times since their wedding. While Rev. Oduro did not directly address her husband’s specific numeric claim, her court response acknowledged a longstanding collapse of physical connection, stating plainly: “We haven’t slept in the same room for two years, and we haven’t had sexual relations for about seven years.”

The couple’s roles as prominent ministers of the gospel have intensified scrutiny of their private struggles. Known for her candid marriage advice and vibrant ministry, Rev. Oduro’s admission has sparked broader conversations about the pressures faced by religious leaders to uphold ideals of marital perfection. “Their situation humanizes the often unspoken challenges even counselors face,” remarked Dr. Kwame Addo, a sociologist specializing in family dynamics. “It underscores that no marriage, regardless of public stature, is immune to breakdown.”

Apostle Solomon Oduro’s petition paints a stark picture of a relationship starved of affection, alleging repeated rejections of his “conjugal rights” and a pattern of emotional withdrawal. Rev. Oduro’s counterstatements, however, suggest a more complex narrative. She cited financial strains as a critical stressor, including the collapse of her business due to a lack of spousal support. “I relied on gifts from ministry engagements to sustain myself,” she noted, emphasizing her financial independence amid the marital discord.

The case also touches on tensions involving their shared ministry work. Rev. Oduro clarified that proceeds from church-related sales—such as communion elements—were managed separately from her husband’s contributions, further highlighting the couple’s divided partnership.

The disclosure has ignited debates across social and religious circles. While some critics question the irony of a marriage counselor’s union dissolving so publicly, others express empathy. “This isn’t about hypocrisy; it’s about the reality that love and faith don’t erase human frailty,” commented Rev. Grace Asante, a fellow clergywoman.

For many Ghanaians, the case resonates as a mirror to societal taboos surrounding marital strife, particularly in religious communities where discussions of intimacy and discord are often muted. “We preach ‘until death do us part,’ but rarely address the storms that test those vows,” said relationship coach Esi Nyarko. “Their transparency could encourage others to seek help without shame.”

As the legal proceedings unfold, the Oduros’ story raises urgent questions about the intersection of public ministry and private life. Can spiritual leaders reconcile their roles as marital guides with their personal struggles? And how does societal expectation amplify the isolation of those navigating such crises?

For now, Rev. Oduro’s candor offers a poignant reminder: even those who mend relationships for a living must sometimes confront their own fractures. As one supporter tweeted, “Her vulnerability doesn’t weaken her message—it reveals the courage to face truth, a lesson for us all.”

The case continues to unfold, leaving observers to ponder whether this chapter will end in dissolution or inspire a journey toward healing—both for the Oduros and the communities they’ve long guided.