Rev Clement Achim Gyimah appointed ARDN Ghana Country Representative

Rev Clement Achim Gyimah, a Minister of the Church of Pentecost, has been appointed as the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) Ghana Country Representative.

In his new role, he would lead the development, implementation and promotion of ARDN programmes under the direction of Dr Djibril Diallo, ARDN President and Chief Executive Officer.

A statement, jointly issued by Arlene Katzive, Director of External Relations, ARDN and Djibril Diallo to Ghana News Agency, said his appointment began on 30th September 2021.

Rev Gyimah has more than 20 years of experience in youth leadership and the promotion of youth empowerment.

The statement said he had successfully led projects and programmes on the promotion of youth leadership and voluntary service in Ghana and internationally.

“To this end, he has designed, led and monitored several public initiatives on capacity building for youth leaders and young people,” it added.

Rev Gyimah also has a strong background in building strategic partnerships and coaching for youth capacity building.

He is expected to bring to ARDN his expertise in youth mobilisation and strategic partnerships.

According to the statement, Gyima has MSc in Organisational Development and is an Alumni of London School of Economics and Political Science, Programme for Africa Leadership and holds several certificates in leadership.

He is currently pursuing his PhD in Management. He is a founding member of ROJALNU (Pan-African Youth Leadership Network) and the first Country Coordinator for the Global Youth Action Network in Ghana.

He has been a Minister of the Church of Pentecost in Ghana for the past 17 years.

The ARDN is an international NGO headquartered in New York with the status of a United States 501 (c) (3) public charity.

Its mission is to accelerate the attainment of the African renaissance by advocating and supporting United Nations programmes and priorities.

Thus, it mobilizes the passion of government, educators, artists, intellectuals, the private sector, civil society and youth, using the power of art, sport and culture as vectors for creating a better world.

ARDN serves as the Secretariat for the Global Alliance of Mayors and Leaders from Africa and of African Descent.