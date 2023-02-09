Rev. Dr Kisseih expresses worry over the moral decadence in society

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has expressed worry over cases of social vices among pupils and the youth in the country, saying it does not augur well for Ghana’s future.

He noted that in spite of the proliferation of churches in the society such acts continued to rise.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih, the General Overseer of the Life International Church, was speaking at the ongoing Prayer and Fasting Festival of the church at Achimota in Accra.

The 21-day festival, dubbed: ‘Shigionoth 2023’, which ends on Sunday, is aimed at building the capacity of the participants, equip them to overcome life’s challenges, and thank God for His mercies.

He touched on the moral decadence in schools and said society must live up to its watchdog role and instill moral values in the youth.

‘Our society, which is supposed to be a centre for propelling students to greater heights and molding their character is turning into a breeding ground for crimes and moral decadence,”he said.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih advised parents and guardians to educate their children and wards on sex education and moral values at an early stage so as to grow with it.

He advised parents against buying phones with internet access for underage children to avoid exposing them to unwanted materials.

He paid glowing tribute to Sergeant Asante Baafi, the Police Officer who was killed with his wife and child in a fire accident in the Ashanti Region.