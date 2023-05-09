Rev. Dr. Mark Lamptey receives Honorary Professorship from Alpha Int. Theological Seminary

The Alpha International Theological Seminary, in collaboration with Sister Theological, South Africa, has conferred Honorary Professorship on Reverend Dr Mark Nii Lamptey, a member of the Centre of Awareness Global Peace Mission, for his outstanding work as a Christian Lecturer.

He was also recognised for his outstanding performance as a public servant, servant of the Church of Christ, and peace activist.

Right Rev. Prof Godwin Davids, the Executive Director of the International Institute for Governance and Development, officiated the conferment at the Assemblies of God (Deliverance) Church Auditorium, Mankessim.

Rev Dr Kwaku Asante, Rev Dr Edward Acquah Mensah, and Rev Vincent Michael Mensah, Minister in charge of the Deliverance Assemble of God Church, who doubles as a lecture at the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary, robed Dr Lamptey.

Right Rev Davids, also the President of Alpha International Theological Seminary and Vicar General of World Council of Apostles and Bishops, said the awardee was privileged to share his wealth of experience and knowledge with seminary students in Ghana, South Africa, and other parts the world to enrich their knowledge.

“We are privileged to do the conferment for you and also certain this will serve as a springboard for the Lord to use you for greater things,” he said.

Rev Dr Lamptey, apart from the Honorary Professor of Theology Certificate, further received the International Diploma in Governance and Peace Building Certificate from the International Institute of Governance.

He also received the Man of Peace Award and a Citation from the World Council of Bishops and Apostles and the International Institute of Governance and Development.

Rev. Dr Lamptey worked as Manager of the National Health Insurance Authority for Mfantseman Municipality and the Gomoa and Ekumfi Districts of the Central Region.

He was also the Dean of the School of Leadership, Politics and Governance, Mission Africa Incorporated, where he studied Theology.

He was a part time lecturer at the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary in Kormantse near Saltpond, affiliated to the Global University and a Returning Officer of the Electoral Commission for Gomoa West Constituency from 2004 to 2012, among other achievements.

He is a United States Peace Corps contact person and has been on counterpart programmes since 1997.

He is also the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Association-Ghana, a member of United International Peace and Governance Council of Africa, Ghana Chapter and the Centre of Awareness Global Peace Mission.

Rev Dr Lamptey is married with four children.

He thanked all and sundry who supported his work and assured that he would continue to use his God given talents to serve the society.