The Reverend Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the Lead Pastor of the Cedar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, has called on Christians to eschew all forms of social vices to ensure the rapid development of the nation.

He said at a time when selfishness, dishonesty, indecency, bribery and corruption were seen as normal by the world, it was important for Christians to show the principles and virtues of their faith as that was a strong way to propagate the gospel and bring hope to mankind.

Rev. Dr. Wengam was speaking on Good Friday at the opening of this year’s Easter Convention of the Church at East Legon in Accra.

The four-day convention is on the theme: “Provoking the Resurrection Power of Jesus Christ through Signs and Wonders.”

Rev. Dr Wengam said humanity had already been saved through the once and for all death of Jesus Christ but “we can do many more things for the betterment of our society.”

He said the covid-19 pandemic had brought to the fore the need for humanity to be one another’s keeper as “we hold on to our faith.”

Rev. Dr. Wengam said the period should be used to celebrate God’s faithfulness and abundant mercies upon Ghana, which had resulted in her effective management of the pandemic.

He charged Christians to exercise caution in the celebration since the virus had not yet been defeated, adding: “It’s still lurking around in different variants.”

Prophet Albert Asihene-Arjarquah, the Head Pastor of Koforidua Central, Assemblies of God Church, said Christians would be doing a disservice to the nation if they did not manifest Jesus Christ’s teachings in their daily lives.

He charged the faithful to emulate Christ’s humility and let His crucifixion bring them closer to God in all endeavours.

Prophet Asihene-Arjarquah charged religious leaders to use the pulpit to educate their members on government’s policies and programmes.