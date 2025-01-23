Rev. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko Appointed Director-General of NCA

In a significant development within Ghana’s telecommunications sector, Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko has been appointed as the new Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA) as of Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

This appointment follows the resignation of Dr. Joe Anokye, who stepped down after the recent change in government.

Rev. Fianko, a seasoned electronic communications engineer, brings extensive experience to his new role, having spent over two decades in the telecommunications and broadcasting regulation space. He has been actively involved in the regulatory environment both in Ghana and across the African continent. Fianko’s career at the NCA began in 2004, and over the years, he has risen through the ranks to become Director of Engineering. His leadership will be instrumental in guiding the NCA’s efforts to regulate and manage the radio frequency spectrum for telecommunications and broadcasting services in Ghana.

In his previous role as Acting Head of the Engineering Division in 2021, Fianko led a team of engineers in managing the country’s radio frequency spectrum. He has also served as the Chairman of the Significant Market Power (SMP) Operations Team, further solidifying his leadership in telecom regulation.

Fianko’s international recognition extends beyond Ghana. In 2022, he was elected to the Radio Regulations Board (RRB) of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for a four-year term. He has chaired and contributed to numerous international initiatives, including those related to rural connectivity and digital broadcasting transitions in Africa.

His expertise is not confined to regulatory roles; Fianko has also made significant contributions to policy formulation and telecom licensing processes. He played a pivotal role in Ghana’s transition from analogue to digital broadcasting and coordinated major licensing processes, including the awarding of the 6th Mobile Licence and several spectrum licences.

Fianko is highly regarded within both local and international professional networks. He is a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and has served as a speaker at conferences organized by global telecom and broadcasting bodies.

In addition to his professional achievements, Fianko is a Minister of the Methodist Church Ghana, a published author, and the founding leader of the evangelistic outreach ministry, Nkwa.Life. His appointment to the role of Director-General of the NCA is expected to bring continued expertise and leadership to the country’s telecom regulatory body.