Rev. Fr Joseph Sackey urges Christiansto be kind and compassionate

Reverend Fr Joseph Sackey, Parish Priest of St. Theresa’s Parish in Tamale, has called on Christians to be kind and compassionate towards one another just as God forgave them.

He also urged them to be like-minded, sympathetic, love one another, and be compassionate and humble.

Fr Sackey who made the call while preaching the sermon in Tamale said in the New Testament, Jesus was often moved to mercy through compassion.

He emphasised: “We are not called to try and avoid being rude. We are called to embrace humility, patience, love and unity,” and added, “when we live and practice these things, we make less room for hate and anger.”

Fr Sackey urged Christians to be intentional in showing kindness, and to love their neighbours as themselves.