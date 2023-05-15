Rev Godson Gbloe hails mothers for their sacrifices

Christian mothers, women, and all mother figures have been hailed for their sacrifices towards the development of mankind and the wellbeing of society.

The Reverend Godson Gbloe, the Second Vice Chairman of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), Ghana National Council, urged children to honour and celebrate and their mothers, which would ensure they (children) received divine favours and blessings.

Speaking at the 2023 Mother’s Day Celebration of GCCI Maranatha Assembly in Tema, Rev Gbloe reiterated the need to celebrate mothers because of the important roles they play in the body of Christ.

He advised men to honour and celebrate their wives as the mothers of their children.

“I appeal to men to love their wives and to take good care of them by treating them well and supplying whatever they need,” he said.

Rev. Gbloe advised mothers to actively engage the word of God in solving problems at home and help their husbands in the upbringing of children in the fear of God.