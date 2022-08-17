Rev. Gordon Kisseih urges students to avoid examination malpractices

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, the First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has called on students to take their academic work seriously and refrain from cheating during examinations.

He said such an attitude could land them in trouble and end their academic pursuit, thereby painting a bad picture in their families.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church at Achimota, was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Tuesday.

He said there had been reports of some examination malpractices involving students who wrote examinations at the Basic, Secondary and Tertiary levels, stressing that ‘it is those who fail to learn when they have the time, who mostly resort to cheating.”

“Success come from hard work and that you cannot achieve anything great without painful and labour,” the First Vice President said.

Rev. Dr Kisseih reminded students that cheating during examination was equal to stealing and therefore cautioned persons who sold examination materials to students and parents to desist from the act describing it as a criminal offence.

He said government’s commitment to education was not only limited to the provision of school facilities but also ensuring that teachers were trained, and schools supplied with materials for teaching and learning and beef up supervision and monitoring to ensure quality education.

Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih congratulated Rev. Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, Lead Pastor of the Cedar Mountain Chapel of the Assemblies of God Church Ghana, for being elected as the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God.