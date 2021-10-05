Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and five others to answer fresh charges

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministries International and four of his members are expected to appear before an Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday to answer fresh charges.

Prosecution had told the court that the Police should be given a week for the facts and charges preferred against Owusu Bempah and four others be amended.

Rev. Owusu Bempah and the four other accomplices are: Mensah Ofori, Adu Berchie, Michael Boateng, Frederik Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum are being held over offensive conduct to the breaches of peace.

They have also been variously charged with threat of death and assault on public officers.

Accused except Berchie have pleaded not guilty.

Berchie was on September 29, this year arrested by the Police and has been additionally charged with possession of firearms without lawful authority

They were accused of invading the premises of Evangelist Patricia Oduro Korenteng aka Agradaa house amidst threat on September 9, this year at Weija. The accused however did not meet her.

They proceeded Agradaa’s second house at New Aplaku and threatened to her with words to wit “We will kill you.”

Rev. Owusu Bempah were invited to the police, but he refused to accept the letter.

On September 12, this year, the Police identified some of the young men including; Mensah Ofori, Associate of Pastor of Rev. Owusu Bempah as two of the people in a viral video threatening the complaint and brandishing a pistol.

The police went to the church to arrest the accused persons. In the process, two policemen were injured.