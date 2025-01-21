Rev. John Ntim Fordjour Defends Free SHS as Transformative for Ghana’s Education

Former Deputy Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has staunchly defended Ghana’s Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, calling it one of the most revolutionary educational reforms in the country’s history.

In an impassioned discussion on GHOne TV’s “State of Affairs,” the Assin South Member of Parliament highlighted the policy’s impact on broadening access to education for thousands of Ghanaian students.

Rev. Fordjour emphasized that before the policy’s introduction, systemic barriers in the education system limited access to senior high schools. He pointed out that only about 830,000 students were able to enroll in the three streams of senior high schools and technical institutions annually, leaving over 150,000 students without spaces each year. “It becomes a systemic barrier when a large number of students are left out simply due to a lack of capacity,” he remarked.

The former Deputy Minister explained that the implementation of Free SHS effectively addressed this inequity by providing every child, irrespective of their socio-economic background, with the opportunity to continue their education beyond the junior high school level. “Removing that barrier ensured that every child had the chance to realize their potential and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development,” he said.

Fordjour also celebrated the substantial growth in enrollment figures since the policy was launched, particularly in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and technical education. He cited the expansion of student populations in STEM and technical institutions as evidence of the policy’s success in building a skilled workforce. “Visiting our senior high schools, STEM schools, and technical institutions shows a significant increase in enrollment from Form 1 to Form 3,” he noted. “We are creating a critical mass of students who will go on to drive Ghana’s socio-economic development.”

Rev. Fordjour’s defense of Free SHS comes at a time when debates about the policy’s long-term sustainability and its impact on the quality of education in the country continue to make headlines. Nonetheless, Fordjour remains confident in its transformative power, stressing that it has dismantled previous educational barriers and given many students the tools they need for success.

The policy, which has seen significant political backing, is likely to remain a cornerstone of educational reform in Ghana, even as future governments navigate the challenges of funding and improving its quality. Fordjour’s comments reflect both a sense of accomplishment and a hopeful vision for the future of Ghana’s education system.