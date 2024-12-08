Rev. Kusi Boateng Reflects on Election Prophecy After Dr. Bawumia’s Concession

In a candid reflection on the 2024 election results, Rev. Kusi Boateng, the Founder of Power Chapel Worldwide, expressed his surprise after his prophecy that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would win the presidential race did not materialize.

In a sermon on Sunday, December 8, Rev. Boateng shared his experience, admitting that while he had strongly believed in the divine message he received, the outcome was contrary to what he had foreseen. He explained that he had heard from God, with the same clarity as he had in the past, and was confident that Dr. Bawumia would emerge victorious. However, with the overwhelming victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Dramani Mahama, the prophecy did not come to pass.

“The same way God has been speaking to me over the years, he spoke to me, but the opposite occurred. The Bible says let God be true and let all men be liars. I saw right, I heard right, but the opposite has occurred,” he said, reflecting on the unexpected turn of events. Rev. Boateng also remarked on the paradox of faith, noting that sometimes, in our walk with God, we believe we understand His ways only to have them redefined.

Meanwhile, despite the official results still pending, Dr. Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), conceded defeat and expressed his full support for Mahama during the transition period. Speaking to the nation on Sunday, December 8, Dr. Bawumia assured that the NPP would not engage in a destructive opposition, but would continue to scrutinize the new government’s actions.

Dr. Bawumia also congratulated Mahama for his decisive win in the presidential race, as well as the NDC’s success in the parliamentary elections. “Let me say the data indicate former president Mahama has won the presidential election decisively. The NDC has also won the parliamentary elections even though we await the final collation of seats. I just called H.E. John Mahama to congratulate you,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to a smooth transition of power.