Rev. Kwadwo Bempah Criticizes Mahama for Focusing on Electoral Probe Over Economic Issues

Rev. Kwadwo Bempah has strongly criticized former President John Dramani Mahama for prioritizing the support of the ORAL Team, an investigative body examining alleged electoral irregularities following the 2024 elections.

In a pointed statement, Rev. Bempah questioned Mahama’s focus, suggesting that Ghanaians elected their leaders to address urgent economic issues, such as stabilizing the cedi, rather than engaging in politically driven probes.

“We voted for you to bring the dollar down, not to chase people,” Rev. Bempah remarked, emphasizing the importance of addressing the country’s economic challenges instead of investing time in what he described as partisan investigations.

The ORAL Team, established amidst allegations of electoral misconduct in several constituencies, has faced opposition and scrutiny. Critics like Rev. Bempah argue that Mahama’s focus on this investigation diverts attention from the pressing need for economic reforms. The growing tension between political and religious voices underscores the ongoing debate about the country’s priorities in the post-election period. As investigations proceed, the conversation about Ghana’s economic future continues to intensify.