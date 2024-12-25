Rev. Kwadwo Bempah’s Prophecy on Mahama’s Victory Goes Viral

A video of Rev. Kwadwo Bempah, Senior Pastor of Holy Hill Chapel – Assemblies of God, has surfaced online, causing a stir as it captures him prophesying John Dramani Mahama’s victory in the December 2024 general elections.

The video, which began trending shortly after Rev. Bempah publicly advised Mahama to focus on stabilizing the Ghanaian cedi, has sparked conversations. In the clip, Rev. Bempah’s passionate remarks reflect his genuine concern for Ghana’s economic challenges and his unwavering love for the country.

In his address, the revered pastor remarked, “We voted for you to bring the dollar down, not to chase people,” expressing frustration at the perceived neglect of pressing economic issues. His candid statement has been met with mixed reactions, with some social commentators attempting to twist his words into a critique of the former president.

However, the viral prophecy offers a different perspective, showcasing Rev. Bempah declaring a hopeful future under Mahama’s leadership. His prediction of Mahama becoming Ghana’s next president has reignited debates about the role of prophetic declarations in politics and governance.

The pastor’s statement reflects a broader call for unity and a focus on addressing Ghana’s economic woes. His message resonates with many who share his hope for a brighter future under effective leadership.

Watch the viral video as Rev. Bempah prophesies President-elect John Mahama’s victory at the 2024 general elections, delivering what he describes as a “powerful message about Ghana’s future.”

PROPHETIC DECLARATION!

“God’s plans for Ghana are bigger than political divides,” Rev. Bempah emphasized, urging leaders to prioritize the nation’s development.