Rev. Kwaku Addo Reflects on His Historic Victory in Ablekuma West Constituency

Rev. Kwaku Addo, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, has opened up about his inspiring political journey in an exclusive interview on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana.

In the interview, Addo shared how he defied the odds to unseat Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the incumbent, and secured a historic victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a constituency long dominated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addo, who described his win as “God’s timing,” revealed that he never envisioned a political career when he first returned to Ghana. His entry into politics was shaped by a conversation with his late friend, Humphrey Mensah, son of the prominent political figure E.T. Mensah. It was Mensah’s encouragement that inspired him to take a leap of faith and join the NDC.

“My journey into politics started after reading the NDC’s constitution, which piqued my interest in the party’s vision for the country. Humphrey Mensah played a pivotal role in my decision to join. He believed in my leadership potential and urged me to attend a meeting in Washington, D.C. That meeting changed everything for me,” Addo explained.

However, his political journey was not without challenges. Addo first contested the Ablekuma West seat in the NDC primaries but was ultimately defeated by Owusu-Ekuful in the 2020 elections. Despite the setback, he did not let the loss deter him. “It was a tough defeat, but it pushed me to work harder and refine my approach for the next campaign,” he said.

Addo’s determination paid off in the December 2024 elections, when he won the Ablekuma West seat by securing 31,866 votes, defeating Owusu-Ekuful, who garnered 26,575 votes. In contrast, during the 2020 elections, Owusu-Ekuful had received 37,363 votes, while Addo had secured only 30,733. The shift in voter support was a clear sign of the growing trust in Addo’s leadership.

In the interview, Addo expressed deep gratitude to the people of Ablekuma West. “This victory is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who believed in me and my vision for the constituency. I am here to serve, and I will work tirelessly to bring development to this area,” he said.

He credited his victory to the grassroots campaign strategy employed by the NDC, which resonated with the electorate’s desire for unity and progress. “The NDC’s message of unity and development really connected with the people. I am proud to be part of that vision,” Addo added.