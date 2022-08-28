Rev Minister advises business owners to depend on God to sustain

The Very Reverend Daniel Kpabitey, Superintendent Minister of the Kaneshie Circuit in charge of Reverend Joseph Thomas Clegg Memorial Methodist Church, has advised business owners to depend on God to sustain their businesses.

“The whole secret to business growth is God and if you have Him, everything will go well for you. If you want your businesses to grow, just go to God.”

“There was a man in the Bible called Jabez who had nothing working well for him but the moment he depended on God, everything changed. If your business is not flourishing, just go to the Lord in prayer and He’ll make things work for you,” he said.

The Very Rev Kpabitey was speaking at the Grand Opening of Papa Krem’s Pizza joint on Saturday at Asofan within the Ga-North Municipality in Accra.

He advised the youth to eschew all forms of social vices and dedicate their lives unto holiness.

The Clergyman also urged them to trust the Lord and rely on Him at all times if they wanted to experience unending blessings.

Mr Albert Aryee, Owner of Papa Krem’s Pizza, said somewhere last year, he noticed that many people within the Asofan vicinity ordered for pizza and other food dishes from far away joints and decided to help fix the problem.

He, therefore, decided to set up the pizza joint in the area to bring the delicacy and other dishes closer to their doorstep.

Mr Aryee said he had also noticed a gap in customer service delivery in the country, hence his resolve to meet that need.

He advised business owners to be “present” and fully involved in every aspect of their businesses to ensure sustenance.

“You go to a lot of businesses and don’t see the owners around. This is what I’ve realised in this country. As a business owner, you need to be involved; don’t sit somewhere and expect the work to go on for you.”

“Be involved, take care of your workers, give them good pay, provide for them and they’ll also take care of you,” he said, adding that prayer and seeking God’s guidance was key for growth and sustainability.