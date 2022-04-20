Rev. Monica Achana Burgled On Easter Sunday

Burglars on Sunday, April 17 broke into the house of Reverend Monica A. Achana, a Reverend Minister with the Methodist Church, Wa Circuit.

The burglars made away with a laptop computer and two tablets as well as a cash amount of about GH¢750.00, while the Reverend Minister was out of the municipality for the Easter church service activities.

Rev. Achana told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the burglars attempted to carry away the items including her 42-inch television on the eve of Saturday, April 16, but were not successful and thus returned on Sunday to carry away their booty.

“My neighbour said he saw the suspect scaling the wall into the yard on Saturday between 17 HRS and 18 HRS under the pretense of searching for mangoes, so he followed up and marched him out of the yard.

“Later on I sent my boy to come and check, so when he came he realized that they had broken one of the back windows, but nothing was picked from the room. My boy then locked my study room where I kept the laptop and sent the television to my neighbour to keep,” she explained.

Rev. Achana indicated that the Sunday’s attack was the second within this year as the thieves had earlier broken into the house in the later part of February and made away with her television set.

According to her she was yet to report the incident to the police saying, “When the first one happened, I went to the police, and they made me write statements, but they didn’t even come to the house to see what happened.”

She observed that the workers of the Methodist Church in Wa had been the target of the criminals since three of them were attacked in a row, blaming the security guard of her house for negligence.

“When they came on the Saturday, I asked the security man to sleep in the living room, but he refused and slept somewhere else and the thieves came back in the night.

Meanwhile, Mr Abu Tijani, the Security Guard of the house, told the GNA that he refused to sleep in the living room because he feared for his life as the thieves could have attacked him in the process of entering the room.