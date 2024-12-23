Rev. Obofour Calls for Fairness in Criticism of Mahama as He Prepares for Presidency

Renowned clergyman and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Rev. Obofour, has cautioned against unjustified attacks on John Dramani Mahama as he prepares to take office as President of Ghana.

Speaking passionately during a recent service, Rev. Obofour addressed supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and critics of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), urging them to refrain from unfairly targeting Mahama’s presidency.

“We must break the cycle where criticism only becomes loud when the NDC is in power,” he said. “If you kept quiet during the hardships under Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia, don’t suddenly find your voice now.”

Rev. Obofour expressed concern about the double standards in Ghanaian politics, highlighting the lack of accountability demanded from the outgoing administration. He also reminded Ghanaians of the difficult times faced under the NPP’s tenure and the importance of supporting Mahama as he works to address the nation’s issues.

“Ghanaians have shown incredible resilience through difficult times. Let us give Mahama the room he needs to govern without unnecessary pressure,” he urged, emphasizing the need for unity and constructive support as the country transitions to a new leadership.