Rev Ofoli urges Christians to “die” with Christ

The Reverend Samuel Anang Ofoli, the Minister-in-charge of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) Redemption Congregation in Tema Community nine, has urged Christians to “die with Christ” as they remember his crucifixion.

Rev. Ofoli who was preaching during the church’s Good Friday service said dying with Christ meant being thirsty for the work of God, and having good relationship with one another.

He added that it was not enough for Christians to annually commemorate the death of Jesus Christ without sacrificing to others.

He said people could not die with Christ if they fail to forgive one another.

He said Christians and mankind must not let the suffering of Jesus on the cross be in vain, and therefore, advised them to be in tune with God always.

Rev. Ofoli said the death of Christ signified God’s love to humanity and shows the power of God to save man.

He said it also showed that the love of God was wonderful beyond the comprehension of man.

He said for all the work God did for the human race, it was deserving that people humble themselves at the foot of the cross, since they did not contribute anything towards their salvation.

Meanwhile, the crucifixion was commemorated with a solemn service, as church members attended the service in mourning clothes signifying their mood of grief.

The last seven statements of Jesus Christ on the cross over 2000 years ago when he was crucified, were also read, and explained to members.