Rev. Osabutey Commends Trinity Theological Seminary For Producing Well-behaved Graduates

CThe Right Reverend Samuel Kofi Osabutey, Chairman the 80th Anniversary Planning Committee of the Trinity Theological Seminary (TTS), says of although not all graduates from the Seminary do what is expected of them, majority are well behaved.

“For 80 years of operation, we have not heard anything bad of many people who have graduated from this Seminary. Although not everyone will do what is expected of him or her, majority of those who passed through the discipline are well-behaved,” he said.

Rev. Osabutey, who is also the Immediate Past Bishop of the Methodist Church, Accra Diocese, made the comment in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, at the launch of the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Seminar, in Accra, on the theme: “80 Years of Raising Christian Leaders and Resourcing Churches for Holistic Development.”

He asked students at the Seminary to bear in mind that they were there for ministerial formation, to become Pastors of the Church, and not just to do academic work.

Moreover, they are to have Christian formation, develop the critical mind to study philosophy, and logic among others and possess a heart of service to excel, he said.

The Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Chairman of the Governing Council, TTS, advised the current students to be focused.

“As you have come here, especially those selected by your churches are being formed so that you can go and be shepherds of God’s flock. God calls and shapes you, so, I implore you to allow yourselves so that you can be of value, when you go out to impact lives and society,” he said.

As they spent their lives in the seminar, he asked them to network and bond, to extend the bonding spirits to the churches they would be ministering to, to forge ahead.

Bishop Boafo, also the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, said the celebration was a time for reunion among students, all alumni and leadership to share their visions and ideas for total growth.

The Seminary, he said, had spread its wings to admit people with no aim of going for ministerial formation, but to broaden their horizon and knowledge about who God was and how they could make more impact on society.

“So, it tells you that this 80th Anniversary is worth celebrating and it will all be about praising God for his goodness for the faculty, students, and alumni,” he added.

The outlined activities for the celebration include sensitization on health and other social issues in churches, symposiums, musical concerts, pilgrimage, fund raising and thanksgiving service.

The Trinity Theological Seminary was founded in 1942 in Kumasi under three denominations -Methodist Church Ghana, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and the Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Later in 1967, the Anglican Council of Ghana and the Anglican Zion Church became sponsoring churches.

The Trinity Community Chapel in Mempeasem, Legon, was started in 1974 and was opened to workers in the University of Ghana and its environs.