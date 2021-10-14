Rev. Owusu Bempah drops RTP Awards prophecy about GHOne TV Host Maame Grace

Maame Grace, host of Revelations show on GHOne TV will win in all nominated categories in the upcoming RTP Awards according to Rev. Dr. Owusu Bempah.

According to Ghanaian prophet and preacher, he is very sure from all indications that Maame Grace and her show- Revelations can easily outperform all the other nominees in the respective categories to emerge the winner in the award.

“Revelations show speaks about spirituality and that is important. I love this show because it gives the chance for all other worshipers to explain their ways and reasons for worship “

“The only television show I watch is Revelations show. It gives me an oversight of all the spiritual turfs on earth so I can focus on positioning Christ well”

“To me, Revelations must win. Because I don’t watch TV. For me to watch Revelations, it means it has value. “ – Rev. Owusu Bempah explained.

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah is a famous Ghanaian pastor and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International.

He spoke exclusively to Maame Grace at his residence in Accra.

Organizers of Ghana’s premier media personalities award scheme, RTP Awards recently announced the nominees for the 2021 edition.

This year forms the 11th edition of the scheme by BigEvents Ghana.

Revelations show on GHOne TV got nominated in the Best TV Development Program of the Year 2021 and Maame Grace, the host also got nominated in the Best TV Development Show Host category. Viewers can vote by dialing *447*111# and entering code 180.