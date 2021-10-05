Rev. Owusu Bempah, five others granted bail

An Accra Circuit Court has admitted Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, to GHC100,000 self-recognisance bail.

Two other accomplices, Mensah Ofori and Bright Berchie, have also been admitted to GHC 100,000 with two sureties to be justified.

Rev Bempah and the two are being held on two counts of offensive conduct to the breach of the peace and two counts of threat of death.

They are accused of threatening Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, aka Agrada, with words to wit “Nana Agrada, we give you 24 hours, watch out, we will kill you.”

The three persons have denied the charges.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah, adjourned sitting to November 10 and ordered Rev. Bempah not to travel outside the country without the Court’s knowledge.

In a related development, Rev. Bempah and three other church members have been granted GHC100,000 bail each by another circuit court.

The court, presided over by Mrs Rosemond Baah Torsu, ordered the three to be reporting to the police once a week.

The three others; Michael Boateng, Frederick Boateng and Nathaniel Agyekum, have been charged for causing harm and damage.

Rev. Bempah has denied the charges of abetment to causing harm and unlawful damage.

Meanwhile, Mr Gary Nimako Marfo, the Defence Counsel, said he would petition the Attorney General over the two different case dockets, claiming his clients were arrested for the same incident.