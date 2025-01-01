Rev. Ransford Obeng Urges Ghanaians to Embrace Honesty and Integrity in 2025 for National Progress

Reverend Ransford Obeng, the General Overseer of the Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC), has called on Ghanaians to enter the new year with a renewed commitment to honesty and integrity, stressing that these values are critical for fostering national progress.

Speaking during a service on Tuesday night, which marked the end of 2024 and ushered in 2025, Reverend Obeng emphasized the importance of honesty in every aspect of life—whether in personal relationships, the workplace, or public service.

“As we enter the new year, all I am asking Ghanaians is for them to deal honestly with themselves so that nobody is shortchanged in what they deserve or have worked for,” Reverend Obeng stated, underscoring that fairness is foundational to building a just and prosperous society.

Reverend Obeng also took the opportunity to address the issue of corruption, which he lamented as a pervasive problem affecting various sectors of the nation, including both public and private institutions. He pointed out that corruption is not only a concern in politics but also among religious leaders, civil servants, and businesspeople. “This attitude is displayed by pastors, politicians, and people in public offices as well as in private outfits,” he noted. He condemned practices such as bribery, extortion, under-invoicing, and petty theft, which he argued rob the nation of its potential.

“Most times, people think only politicians are corrupt, but pastors and some persons in authority, especially in public and private places, dupe people, steal, and extort from them. The earlier we shun these attitudes, the faster Ghana can grow to become the kind of country we yearn to see,” Reverend Obeng advised, calling for a national effort to root out dishonesty and corruption in all its forms.

In addition to his call for greater integrity, Reverend Obeng encouraged Ghanaians to support the incoming government under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with prayer, hard work, and positive attitudes. He stressed that the success of any government relies on the active participation of its citizens and that God blesses efforts made with sincerity. “Remain diligent and committed to your work, and we will all reap the benefits of our collective efforts,” he said.

As the country prepares for the leadership transition, Reverend Obeng also offered guidance to the clergy, urging them to stay focused on their spiritual mandate. He reminded fellow pastors that their role is to preach the gospel of Christ and guide their congregations toward spiritual growth, not to engage in political prophecies or create divisions. “Our mandate as men of God is clear. We are to consciously and intentionally preach Christ Jesus to our congregation and the population since it is only by accepting Jesus as our Saviour that we can live fulfilled lives,” he emphasized.

Reverend Obeng’s message was a powerful reminder to Ghanaians of the importance of integrity, unity, and spiritual focus as the nation enters 2025. By aligning personal conduct with honesty and supporting one another in both the spiritual and political realms, he believes the country can achieve lasting peace and prosperity.