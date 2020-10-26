Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Founder and Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International has cautioned against violence and the creation of fear and panic ahead of December 7 polls.

He said there was no need for any group of people to take up arms and cause trouble in order to win power and emphasised that God’s hand prevailed in the affairs of men and the selection of the next president was in the hands of God.

He said that only one of the many candidates would be chosen and entreated Ghanaians to remain calm.

He admonished, “Ghana, as we go on the road of Election 2020, do not fall by the way, do not kill yourselves, do not cause trouble.”

On a sermon titled, “Is There Not A Cause” from Genesis 45:5-8 & 24, referenced the biblical Joseph as a technocrat and politician.

Likening his prison years to being in opposition, he admonished that losing the election did not mean losing all. Just as it was in prison that Joseph learnt the art of service, being in opposition was an opportunity to get acquainted with the people at the grassroots and learn about their needs so that given power, you can serve them better.

Acknowledging the efforts of the ruling government, he advised the citizenry to appreciate it when another party did good works, because the same hand of God that got them there could get the opposition there another day.

Using Genesis 41:38-39 as a guide, the Apostle General urged Ghanaians to consider aspirants who were filled with the Spirit of God, wisdom, intelligence and knowledge.