Rev Tengey urges Ghanaians to use Easter to foster peace

Reverend Jonas Kwame Cosmos Kumah Tengey, the Greater Accra Regional Pastor of the Greater Commission Church International (GCCI), has urged Ghanaians to use Easter to foster peace and love in the country.

This, he said was because Easter marks the crucifixion, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind.

He noted that promoting peace in the country would go a long way to show that Ghanaians appreciated the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross.

Rev. Tengey gave the advice in his homily to climax the 2022 Easter Convention of the Great Commission Church International at Grace Temple in Ashaiman on the theme, “Imitating Christ in Disciple Making”.

“Disciples are learners or students of Jesus Christ, baptized by emersion into water in the name of Jesus Christ; for this reason, we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our sins,” he stated.

“So also, Jesus Christ chose us as Christians to go to all nations, making disciples of him, building our bodies into spiritual houses for the Holy Spirit, to offer spiritual sacrifices, acceptable to God Almighty, by Jesus Christ.”

The Regional Pastor, therefore, urged all Christians to see themselves dead to sin, and walk in newness of life.

He also appealed to Christians to emulate Jesus in disciple making, so that mankind would gain salvation.