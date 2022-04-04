Rev Vincent E. McCauley’s Memories And Legacies Linger 25 Years On

Founder of The Soul Clinic International School, lived between 1937 and 1997 in what could be described as an exemplary live. Reverend Vincent E. McCauley of blessed memory planted the Soul Clinic International School with faith and courage.

The McCauley family has remembered the patriarch on the 25th anniversary of his call to glory. In a tribute submitted by the family, Reverend McCauley’s resilience is remembered. “When things got rough in 1983 with the drought and extreme electricity load shedding in our beloved country, you were persuaded to leave Ghana for a nation abroad being promised a ready-made church, accommodation etc. but you turned it all down saying “GOD did not call me to that country. I was called to Ghana and if I leave, I would be walking out of the will of God” and here you remained until you went to be with the Lord.”, wrote the family.

Read the families full 25th anniversary tribute below;