With more devices and digital services now being heavily integrated into today’s daily lifestyle, users now rely more on them to carry out daily tasks or even for relaxation.

Huawei’s 1+8+n strategy brings together all of the brand’s products and services.

The influx of technology has enabled all of these devices and services to become a crucial part, be it at home, at work and even on the go.

However, having multiple devices and digital services at the ready is just the first step towards an all-connected future, which in turn comes with benefits like shared data across devices and having a single point for complete control.

This future is what Huawei is aiming for with its 1+8+n ecosystem under its Seamless AI Life strategy, which pools together multiple Huawei devices and cloud services to bring in all their abilities while mutually reinforcing one another for a collaborative and connected user experience.

Keeping in place a long-term plan of customer needs, Huawei’s latest strategy enables the linking of the HiLink based hardware, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystems.

This allows all the devices in various scenarios under the 1+8+n category to bring to users a more connected experience.

The 1+8+n strategy forms an all-scenario hardware ecosystem with three layers (1 + 8 + n). Here ‘1’ stands for the smartphone as the centre of it all, ‘8’ stands for the 8 categories of Huawei-developed products, including smartwatches, headsets, PCs, tablets, speakers, AR/VR glasses and more, while ‘n’ stands for the abundant IoT ecosystem devices.

Finally, the ‘+’ sign stands for what connects these layers such as HUAWEI Share and HUAWEI HiLink.

This strategy includes product lineups like smartphones, such as the flagship HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro, along with wearables like the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection, audio devices like the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro or HUAWEI Sound X and laptops and tablets, like the HUAWEI MateBook X and MatePad Pro, all of which can be connected for an immersive experience.

In addition to this, Huawei’s range of cloud services such as HUAWEI Health, Music, Video and Themes also play a major role in the overall user experience.

Being built under this big umbrella can completely revamp the user experience to be connected during everyday scenarios. This can also change how things are done daily with more interactions and shared data.

For example, users can use Huawei Music on their smartphones to listen to their favourite tunes with the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro, but then, simply tap the phone on the HUAWEI Sound X and the OneTap feature will instantly switch the music to playing on the speaker instead.

Another great example is how Multi-screen collaboration works. By tapping the Huawei smartphone on a compatible Huawei laptop, like the HUAWEI MateBook X, users can wirelessly stream their smartphone’s display on the laptop screen.

This allows for easier interaction and better productivity with features like drag and drop to transfer files between both devices. Users can also have multiple windows open and have different apps running side-by-side.

While enjoying the content on Huawei Video with their smartphones, users can use this feature to get a larger display, while the range of audio devices allows for better audio.

Huawei’s connected ecosystem also allows for better health and wellbeing management. This is taken care of by connecting the smartphone with wearables, like the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection along with the Huawei Health app.

This allows the smartwatch track fitness and health data which is then shared on Huawei Health app for keeping track and better management.

This is further complemented by the vast collection of sports motivational music on the Huawei Music platform during working-out sessions.

All of these devices and services from Huawei are connected under one Huawei ID, which allows access to all of the cloud services for secure personal data, preferences being shared across devices and even enables customization through Huawei Themes.

With the advent of powerful technologies being made available to users for their everyday needs, the upcoming digital future demands a more connected environment between devices and services alike.

Huawei is accelerating towards this future with its connected ecosystem and 1+8+n strategy, bringing together all of its products and services under one umbrella, aiming to provide users with smart solutions.