Revamp your IT strategy for outstanding results – seven essential changes for 2024 

By Allen OLAYIWOLA

Have you ever strategized with your leadership team, only to realize your IT setup is inadequate to implement your innovative ideas? It’s time to take action. Progressive companies are making strategic changes to their IT environments to capitalize on new opportunities, ensuring long-term success. Here are seven essential changes that organizations are making right now to maximize technology and empower their teams.

Go cloud-first

If your business still relies on legacy, on-premise systems, you are missing out on significant productivity benefits. Transitioning to the cloud is crucial for optimizing any IT changes. Once your data is organized and accessible in the cloud, you can leverage tools like Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot for M365.

Moving to the cloud enhances collaboration by enabling document sharing without the need for email attachments, reducing version control issues. Additionally, it eliminates the need for a VPN, as cloud platforms handle authentication with multi-factor authentication (MFA). Financially, the cloud offers cost savings by eliminating the need for frequent hardware refreshes and reducing infrastructure costs by paying only for what you use. Microsoft estimates that migrating to Azure can save up to 54percent on infrastructure costs compared to onpremise setups.

Enhance security

Cyber attackers are becoming more sophisticated, targeting sensitive business data and financial information. Enhancing your cyber security is essential not just for protection but also for maintaining client trust. Adhering to industry standards like Cyber Essentials and ISO270001 demonstrates your commitment to security. Strong cyber security is also crucial for productivity. Clients knowledgeable about cyber threats will prefer to do business with companies that demonstrate robust security credentials. Failing to satisfy security inquiries can lead to lost business opportunities.

Leverage business intelligence

Data-driven decision-making is vital in today’s business environment. Utilizing internal and external data for predictive analysis can help anticipate changes in demand and optimize resource allocation. Business intelligence tools provide real-time insights into operational efficiency and customer behavior. Effective data management and analysis can significantly enhance agility and productivity. Organizing and classifying your data correctly allows for better decision-making and operational efficiency.

Go mobile

The hybrid work model has become a standard, offering flexibility and access to a wider talent pool. IT is the enabler of this model, ensuring employees have seamless access to systems whether they are in the office or working remotely. Tools like Microsoft Teams and cloud-based solutions like Azure Virtual Desktop facilitate communication and collaboration. Security remains paramount in hybrid work models. Investing in endpoint security, cloud platform monitoring, and managed detection response is essential to protect against cyber threats targeting remote workers.

Eliminate shadow IT

Providing your team with the right tools is crucial to prevent the use of unauthorized, personally acquired tools, known as Shadow IT. Shadow IT not only wastes resources but also poses significant security and compliance risks.

To combat Shadow IT:

Tighten security policies to restrict unauthorized device and software usage.

Implement cyber security tools to protect your network from unauthorized access.

Provide employees with the necessary tools to perform their roles efficiently.

Educate employees on the risks of Shadow IT and promote best practices.

Leverage Automation

Identifying tasks that can be automated can greatly enhance productivity by reducing human error and speeding up processes. Automation frees up employees to focus on tasks requiring creativity, strategy, and empathy. Microsoft Power Automate is a user-friendly platform that allows non-technical staff to create automations, reducing the burden on IT specialists. Conduct an audit of your business processes to identify tasks suitable for automation and explore available solutions, including generative AI.

Harness the power of AI

AI is transforming businesses by streamlining mundane tasks and enhancing productivity. Microsoft’s Copilot for M365 is an AI-powered assistant that integrates with everyday apps like Word, Excel, and Outlook, providing real-time data access and generating new content.

Examples of Copilot’s capabilities include summarizing meeting action points, collating data for visualizations, and summarizing missed discussions. While implementing AI involves managing data security risks, tools like Copilot for M365 are designed with robust security measures, ensuring data protection.

Next steps

These seven IT changes can significantly boost productivity and set your organization up for future success. Assess which changes are most relevant to your business and start implementing them to overcome IT challenges, enhance productivity, and maintain security. By adopting these strategies, you can position your organization for long-term growth and resilience in the modern business landscape.

>>>the writer is a seasoned cloud architect and systems administrator with expertise in leading technical teams to create innovative platforms. As CTO of eSolutions Consulting, he has spearheaded major projects like the Office 365 rollout for Ghana’s government and infrastructure deployment for the Ghana Revenue Authority. Recognized for his strategic use of emerging technologies, Allen has led his team to multiple Microsoft Partner of the Year awards, solidifying his role as a key leader in tech-driven business transformation. If you’d like to explore how these strategies can help your organization thrive, reach out to discuss tailored solutions for your business growth journey. He can be reached via allen@esolutionsghana.com and or 0540123034