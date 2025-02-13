Revamped Weightlifting Center Ushers in a New Era for Ghanaian Sport

Jerry Ahmed Shaib, President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation and MP for Weija-Gbawe, on Wednesday officially commissioned the newly renovated National Weightlifting Training Center at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The facility, which had been non-operational for nearly a year, underwent extensive upgrades to modernize its equipment and create a conducive training environment.

In his remarks, Hon. Ahmed Shaib emphasized that the reopening of the gym goes far beyond restoring a physical space. “Today, we are not just here to celebrate the reopening of a physical space, but to celebrate a vision—a vision of growth, progress, and success for the sport of weightlifting in Ghana,” he declared. He lauded the commitment of federation members who have worked tirelessly to bring the center up to modern standards.

The revamped center is designed not only to serve Ghana’s national weightlifters but also to welcome international athletes seeking top-notch training facilities. “The key objective of the training center is to provide better training facilities for Ghanaian weightlifters and also colleagues from other nationalities who might want to come into the country to train. We also want to nurture young talent, enhance our competitiveness on the international stage, and promote weightlifting as both a sport and a lifestyle,” he added.

The event was graced by prominent figures in Ghanaian sports. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, acknowledged Ghana’s strong position in African weightlifting—currently rated fifth—and urged the youth to consider weightlifting as a viable sporting career. In addition, the new Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, lent his support to the initiative, underscoring the government’s commitment to developing sports infrastructure across the country.

Adding to the optimistic outlook, a former president of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation, also known as Nii Kojo Ashiefie Papanyira I, remarked on the discipline’s potential. He highlighted that weightlifting, where one athlete can win multiple medals, could be pivotal in boosting Ghana’s medal tally in international competitions.

With enhanced facilities and renewed enthusiasm, the renovated training center is expected to play a critical role in elevating Ghanaian weightlifting, nurturing young talent, and making the sport more accessible and competitive both locally and internationally.