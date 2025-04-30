REVEALED: It’s a lie, Angela Boateng never carted cash out of home

It has emerged that the wife of the former boss of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Angel Boateng, never carted cash from her home.

The revelation allegedly came to light during a review of the bail conditions for Mr. Kwabena Adu-Boahene and his wife at an Accra Human Rights Court on the 28th of March, 2025.

A representative of the Attorney General at the said hearing made the alleged claims that Angela Adjei Boateng attempted to destroy evidence by carting currency bills into suitcases on the night she was notified of her husband’s arrest.

This claim is said to have formed part of the AG’s representative’s arguments to oppose the reduction in the bail conditions.

The Representative further claimed the couple posed flight risks due to their multiple citizenships.

The claim of the Attorney– General’s representative about the attempt to destroy evidence could not hold water as it is emerging that it is becoming a figment of his imagination. There’s no clear evidence to back it.

Indeed, thorough searches were conducted at the private residence of the two accused and up until now, no supporting evidence exists to prove that the couple were engaged in the crimes mentioned by the AG.