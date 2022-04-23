Reverend Cyril Fayose Says The Establishment Of Tourist Clubs In Churches Laudable

Reverend Cyril Fayose, General Secretary, Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), has lauded the proposal by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) for churches to form tourist clubs to help promote local tourism in the country.

The proposal was made by Madam Clara Yaaya Nkestia, Principal Quality Assurance Officer of GTA, Greater Accra Region, in February during the celebration of the National Chocolate week at the ICGC Emmanuel Temple at Weija.

Commenting on the proposal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Rev Fayose said: “Since the aim of creating tourist clubs is to ease stress and to bring about recreational activities, and thereby introducing the church to a new phase of relaxation, it is not a bad idea.”

“My church for instance, organises tours to Israel. This, however, opens the members understanding and exposes them to practical examples of bible teachings. Tourism is a good recreational activity for the church, “he noted

“Nevertheless, tourism generates income for tourists, towns, and the country at large. Even if forming tourist clubs won’t yield any profit to the church financially, it is still prone to project or exhibit the good things in one’s community, so that other people or the world at large can see so it can promote pleasure in business.” he explained.

Rev Emmanuel Abarigah, General Secretary of Ghana Pentecostal, and Charismatic Council (GPCC), in an interview, said churches could plan such recreational activities as part of their annual programmes.

“As a means of relaxation and releasing stress, we advise our members to keep feet and took care of themselves. If that’s one of the means of helping them to relax so that they can enjoy good health, why not?” He said.